Centre controlled fuel prices with eye on recent polls: Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP-ruled Union Government over soaring fuel prices, inflation, unemployment, among other issues.

In a joint press conference with KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is also Congress Legislature Party leader, said though the BJP government claims that oil companies are autonomous bodies and increase fuel prices based on international crude oil prices, the Modi-led government at the Centre was manipulating oil companies.

"Oil companies had last raised fuel prices in November 2021 and it was not increased till the end of March 2022 keeping elections to five states in mind. Now, prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 7.2 per litre in the last 12 days. Then, how can we say that the government has no control over the oil companies in deciding the prices?" thundered Siddaramaiah.

Domestic LPG price was increased by Rs 50 and commercial LPG by Rs 250, the Badami MLA added. "Why did the oil companies not increase prices between November, 2021 and March 2022 even when the crude oil prices spiked internationally?" he asked.

Hinting at using the issue of price rise as a poll plank ahead, both the Congress leaders also spoke about increase in the prices of fertilisers, farm equipment and also essential medicines by almost 10 per cent.

"BJP is misleading people to divert their attention from the issues of fuel price hike, inflation, unemployment, and farmers' plight. The BJP’s main weapon to divert people’s attention is raking up communally sensitive issues and instilling venomous thoughts in people," Siddaramaiah added.

The decline in law and order in Karnataka has resulted in the state missing out on lakhs of crores of investments, he added. Siddaramaiah also criticised the government for putting the blame on the COVID-19 pandemic for increasing taxes.

"CM Basavaraj Bommai has claimed to have spent Rs 15,000 crore to fight Covid-19 in the last two years. Compared to our budget size, Rs 15,000 crore is negligible. Kerala has spent Rs 40,000 crore. The budget size of Kerala is much lesser than that of Karnataka's. BJP has failed to increase capital investments too," he elaborated.

Shivakumar said that the Congress state unit will hold statewide protests over inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices. On the Congress' digital membership drive, he said, "The deadline was March 31. It has now been extended for a couple of weeks more. So far, 63 lakh people have joined the Congress through this drive."