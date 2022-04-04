Ensure NICE Ltd complies with SC orders: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to Karnatak government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Sunday urged CM Basavaraj Bommai to ensure that Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd (NICEL) complies with the Supreme Court orders while implementing the Bengaluru- Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project.

In his letters (dated January 21, February 6 and April 2) to Bommai, Gowda stated that the SC has categorically held that no residential developments are permissible on the lands acquired and handed over to the company or its assignee for the toll road.

Gowda said that all 6,999 acres of toll road lands would revert in toto to the State Government at the end of the concession period of 30 years. "It is not clear why the State Government has not taken action in accordance with the law to cancel the sale deed executed in favour of the company in respect of toll road lands," he added.

Gowda also demanded that the State Government order an inquiry over officials responsible for payment of Rs 14 crore compensation to the company for non-FWA (Frame Work Agreement) lands acquired for the Metro project.

He also urged the government to cancel the Cabinet approval permitting the company to collect toll until it fulfilled its obligation to convert the toll road to rigid pavement in accordance with the technical requirements.