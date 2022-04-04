State to set up fertiliser plant to address shortage: Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Sunday said that the State Government plans to open a fertiliser industry at an estimated cost of Rs 7000 crore.

Addressing the media at SCDCC Bank, Nirani said that they have shortlisted three cities - Davanagere, Belagavi and Mangaluru for the project, of which Mangaluru will get priority. The project will create around 10,000 jobs and the industry will be set up with the help of the Union Government, he added.

"The plan is to address fertiliser shortage in Karnataka. Also, we have plans to set up an export promotion industrial park at an estimated cost of Rs 64 crore creating around 5000 jobs. The project requires 1,000 acres of land and the government has already identified 100 acres of land in Balkunje, Ulepady and Kollur in Dakshina Kannada. SCDCC Bank chairman Dr MN Rajendra Kumar’s support to agriculture and industries is commendable and he has extended support to invest for the fertilizer park which will create jobs in this region," he said.

He added that to attract investors, the government is holding the Global Investors' Meet in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4. "As part of the investors meet, we will hold road shows in other states. Government will encourage MBA, M.Tech graduates for startups. The first programme will be organised in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru and Belagavi. Apart from it, industrial adalats will also be conducted and resolve issues related to any business at people’s doorsteps," he added.

Responding to media queries on many industries denying jobs for locals in Mangaluru, the minister said that there is a provision to take action by the Labour Department if any industry denies jobs to locals as per Sarojini Mahishi recommendations."MRPL and other companies functioning in Mangaluru must follow the recommendations," he said.

