AAP will unify people, not divide them: Ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi. After serving as an IPS officer for 32 years, Rao took Voluntary Retirement Scheme to jump into politics. He is well aware of the steep learning curve, but he is confident in delivering what the party expects from him. His immediate priority will be to take up a membership drive and travel across the state to strengthen the organization. Excerpts.

Do you think AAP has a chance in the state?

Anybody with commitment can make an impact on the people. Earlier people had no choice, but now they have one more party with a track record of clean administration, development and progress. I am sure people will give us a chance as they have already given chance to all those parties more than once and there is no change. Only those people have bettered themselves and not done as much as the governments. People should participate in the process of democracy as things are changing, participatory governance is the only way to better our lives.

Why did you decide to join AAP?

I have seen all political parties and their activities and know what they can do and what they cannot do. Among all of them, I have found AAP close to people’s welfare. In other parties, it is only sloganeering and personal growth, but AAP is responsible for people’s growth. There has been a perceptible change in the people’s standard of living and that is the reason I decided to continue my public service with AAP.

Did you take that decision after AAP won elections in Punjab?

No. I took this decision over four-and-half years ago. (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal is a good friend of mine and had invited me to join the party, but he had also asked me to first finish any other important tenures in my career. One of the important tenures that I had was Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police. I had decided to join the party long back.

Will you be contesting the assembly polls?

I have joined the party today and it will be premature for me to declare it so early. Definitely, AAP will go to elections in a very big way and we will contest from all 224 assembly constituencies with good people.

Since you have served as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and know the city well, will Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls be your main priority now?

I don’t think the state government has any inclination to conduct the BBMP elections. The elections are already been overdue.

What will be your role in the party?

We will do our best to strengthen the party in the state. I am new to this field and I think my learning curve will be very steep. I hope I will be able to deliver whatever the party asks of me.

What are your immediate priorities?

My immediate priority is to travel all over the state, carry out a huge membership drive and strengthen the organisation.

Your views on communal issues that are coming to the fore in the state now?

If there is nothing else to talk about, you start dividing people and distracting their attention. We don’t want to divide people; we want to unify people. I personally don’t want to talk about religion and caste on public platforms.