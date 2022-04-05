Bommai’s Delhi visit triggers Karnataka Cabinet rejig talks

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leaving for New Delhi on a two-day visit on Tuesday afternoon to meet Union ministers to discuss his state budget, speculation is rife that he could get the approval to expand or reshuffle his cabinet if he gets an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Already, some aspirants, including CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, have reached Delhi. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Textiles and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, a Panchamasali-Lingayat leader, are already in the national capital, sources said. Another Panchamasali leader and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani too is likely to visit Delhi. Already, Dharwad South MLA Aravind Bellad had called on Shah in Delhi, ahead of the latter’s visit to Karnataka.

The cabinet has four vacant berths, and Bommai may drop four ministers to induct eight new faces as the Assembly polls are approaching fast, the sources said. “Since he has to focus on implementing his budget, he has to decide on his cabinet expansion or reshuffle now or it will never happen,” a leader said.

Some seniors, including those who migrated from Congress and JDS to help BS Yediyurappa form the government, have offered to resign with the condition that they should be accommodated if the party comes back to power and they be allowed a full five-year term, another source said.

On Tuesday evening, Bommai is scheduled to meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discuss the Mekedatu project. He is likely to call on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discuss the extension of GST compensation beyond June 2022. He is expected to meet Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Bommai gets update on projects

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a series of meetings with officials from the Water Resources Department to review implementation of various projects. Bommai will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra singh Shekawat on Tuesday evening in Delhi to discuss the Mekedatu project for environmental clearance. Sources from the CM’s office said Bommai discussed various issues related to Mekedatu, including the legal complication, with officials.