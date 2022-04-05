Gita lessons in Karnataka schools from this year? Logistics a challenge

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh hinting that lessons from the Bhagwad Gita and Panchatantra will be implemented in textbooks soon, concerns have been raised on what the logistics behind it will be.

With less than two months left for the new academic year to start, the logistics of the decision come to the forefront. “Currently, textbooks are already outdated, with the books not sent to us even after payment,” Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) told TNIE.

He said private schools had been facing trouble procuring textbooks due to delays, with the syllabus for many not revised for a decade. “They haven’t bothered revising textbooks in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). It does not seem like they are doing this in order to preserve the quality of education. Even then, the implementation should be a recommendation and not imposed on private schools,” he said.

Similarly, government schools have also faced drawbacks in the procurement of textbooks. Rohith Chakrathirtha, head of textbook review committee, said the decision to implement moral sciences will not be up to the committee.