STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai heading to Delhi to discuss water projects, GST

Replying to a question on ministry expansion, Bommai said, "I will meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah if I get an appointment."

Published: 05th April 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is heading to Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discuss issues related to Mekedatu, Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Upper Bhadra and other projects.

The CM also stated that he will discuss administrative and technical issues related to these projects and seek clearances for their speedy implementation.
 
Meanwhile, amid the debate over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government is following court orders and has not issued any new orders. The government will not allow any groups to take the law into their hands and court orders on Azaan will be implemented by taking everyone into confidence and not by force. The Opposition Congress had slammed the government over not controlling right-wing organisations that are trying create communal disturbances.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he will also be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman on Wednesday and discuss issues related to GST. He added that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to affiliate Sangolli Rayanna School as Sainik School.

Replying to a question on ministry expansion, Bommai said, "I will meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah if I get an appointment."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Mekedatu GST
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp