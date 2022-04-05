Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai heading to Delhi to discuss water projects, GST

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is heading to Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discuss issues related to Mekedatu, Mahadayi, Upper Krishna, Upper Bhadra and other projects.

The CM also stated that he will discuss administrative and technical issues related to these projects and seek clearances for their speedy implementation.



Meanwhile, amid the debate over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the state government is following court orders and has not issued any new orders. The government will not allow any groups to take the law into their hands and court orders on Azaan will be implemented by taking everyone into confidence and not by force. The Opposition Congress had slammed the government over not controlling right-wing organisations that are trying create communal disturbances.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he will also be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman on Wednesday and discuss issues related to GST. He added that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to affiliate Sangolli Rayanna School as Sainik School.

Replying to a question on ministry expansion, Bommai said, "I will meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah if I get an appointment."