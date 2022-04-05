Karnataka HC seeks state’s response on delay in reaching emergency no 112

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on a PIL filed by a resident of Nagadevanahalli in the city, the Karnataka HC on Monday sought a response from the state government on delay in reaching 112, a designated National Emergency Number, due to ‘flawed’ Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar adjourned the hearing to April 11, 2022. Explaining the difficulties he faced when he tried to reach 112 over blackmailing by an unknown person through WhatsApp call and chat, the petitioner, NT Arunkumar, who argued on his own, stated it is difficult to reach 112 if any person is in distress.