Mandya: Cops to chargesheet woman for killing five, including four kids

The police are awaiting the forensic report for submission of chargesheet, said informed sources.

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mandya police will soon submit a chargesheet against Lakshmi (32) for allegedly killing four children and a 30-year-old woman, also Lakshmi, in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) area of Mandya district on February 5. 

The police are awaiting the forensic report for submission of chargesheet, said informed sources. The accused, a Mysuru resident, is a cousin of the murdered woman and the paramour of the latter’s husband Gangaram, who is a trader in garments and plastic goods. “Gangaram had reportedly told her that he wanted to have a peaceful family life and had asked her to stay away. The accused had long held a grudge against Lakshmi and had planned to murder her. The former is married and has two children,” sources added.

“Lakshmi had planned to murder Gangaram’s wife and she left her children with her neighbour. She borrowed a machete from a poultry shop in Mysuru and went to Gangaram’s house in KRS. She dined with the family. Before going to sleep, the accused and victim Lakshmi had an argument on the former’s interference in her family.

When they went to sleep, the accused got up and reportedly fatally hit Lakshmi with the machete. At this time, Gangaram’s nephew Govinda (13) got up and saw the murder. Lakshmi allegedly killed him with the machete and the other three children — Komala (8), Raj (10) and Kunal (5), who had also woken up subsequently, to erase evidence. She took the machete to Mysuru, washed it and returned it to the poultry. She then returned to Gangaram’s house and pretended to grieve at the murders,” said sources.

The special team probing the case inquired about Gangaram who arrived at KRS village upon receiving information about the deaths. Based on the clues given by him, CCTV footage and evidence, Lakshmi was arrested on February 7. “Upon interrogation, she confessed to the murders and reportedly told the police that she had planned to kill Gangaram’s wife after he told her to stay away, and had purportedly turned down her request for marriage. She killed the children to avoid identification,” said sources. Lakshmi was arrested for murder and destruction of evidence.

