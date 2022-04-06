Azaan row raises political decibel levels in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With right wing organisations demanding that the state government regulate the decibel levels of loudspeakers at mosques, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said they will implement court orders by taking everyone into confidence, and not by force.

He stressed that his government will maintain law and order and not allow any organisations or groups to take law into their own hands. After the hijab row and a campaign against halal meat, right-wing organisations in the state have set their eyes on the issue of loudspeakers used for Azaan at mosques.

Sri Ram Sena Convener Pramod Muthalik told The New Indian Express that they will give a “final warning” to deputy commissioners across the state on April 13 asking them to enforce court orders, and if the authorities fail to act, they will use speakers at temples and mutts for playing bhajans, songs and prayers from 5 am.

“We are not against Muslims offering prayers, but many are violating court orders by using loudspeakers at mosques from 5 am onwards, using them in silent zones and doing so without permission,” he said, adding that they had given memorandums to officials around six months ago, but no action was taken.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Bommai said many issues being raised now are about orders (pertaining to loudspeakers) issued during past governments. No new orders have been issued now, he added. On July 18, 2005, the Supreme Court had ruled, “Freedom from noise pollution is a part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Noise interferes with the fundamental right of the citizens to live in peace and to protect themselves against forced audiences. As between 10 pm and 6 am which is the time for people to sleep and have peace, no noise pollution can be permitted,” and issued orders that the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 should be strictly implemented.

Will implement rules, but not by force: CM

Bommai said the High Court had also questioned the state government as to why the rules were not being implemented. The decibel levels were also specified and orders were issued to procure decibel meters at the district level, he added. “The rules need to be implemented by taking everyone into confidence and not by force. We are doing it in a phased manner,” Bommai said.

Several meetings were held to take everyone into confidence and it will continue, he said. Responding to JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that he would launch a protest against the state government from April 16, the chief minister said everyone has the right to protest, but he will not respond to baseless statements. “We are confident of giving good governance to the people,“ he added.