HDK starts work to tighten grip on Old Mysuru region

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Even though the Janata Dal (S) has been flexing its muscles against the BJP and saffron organisations over the hijab and halal issues in recent weeks, it is simultaneously preparing the ground for the Legislative Council election from the South Graduates Constituency that will be held in June. Looking to tighten its grip over the Old Mysuru Region and Vokkaliga heartland, the party aims to send a strong message by retaining the South Graduates Constituency seat.

With a strong base in Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru as well as a few pockets in Chamrajnagar district, the party has fielded H K Ramu, former president of the State Government Employees Association. Ramu is a loyalist of sitting MLC K T Srikante Gowda whose tenure will end on June 2. Gowda has thrown his weight behind the candidate and they have already completed the first round of campaigning.

However, a rebellion is proving to be a headache for Kumaraswamy and JDS candidate Ramu as former senate member Kilari Jairam, a lecturer, and loyalist of JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda is also keen to contest the graduate elections. On other hand, the Congress has announced former MLC and educationist Madhu Madegowda, son of former MP G Madegowda, as its candidate.

The BJP has fielded Y V Ravishankar, who had lost the previous election narrowly, with the party high command overlooking strong aspirants like former MLC G Madhusudhan and physician Chandrashekar. The BSP, which has considerable influence among dalits youths, has fielded Chanakeshva Murthy, who has started the spadework since a couple of months.

All eyes will be on the polls as the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and dalit organisations have fielded Prasanna Gowda with the support of noted writer Devanoor Mahadeva and others.

