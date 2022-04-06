STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HDK starts work to tighten grip on Old Mysuru region

Gowda has thrown his weight behind the candidate and they have already completed the first round of campaigning. 

Published: 06th April 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy interacts with farmer leaders during a programme on problems faced by farmers, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shriram BN

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Even though the Janata Dal (S) has been flexing its muscles against the BJP and saffron organisations over the hijab and halal issues in recent weeks, it is simultaneously preparing the ground for the Legislative Council election from the South Graduates Constituency that will be held in June. Looking to tighten its grip over the Old Mysuru Region and Vokkaliga heartland, the party aims to send a strong message by retaining the South Graduates Constituency seat. 

With a strong base in Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru as well as a few pockets in Chamrajnagar district, the party has fielded H K Ramu, former president of the State Government Employees Association. Ramu is a loyalist of sitting MLC K T Srikante Gowda whose tenure will end on June 2. Gowda has thrown his weight behind the candidate and they have already completed the first round of campaigning. 

However, a rebellion is proving to be a headache for Kumaraswamy and JDS candidate Ramu as former senate member Kilari Jairam, a lecturer, and loyalist of JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda is also keen to contest the graduate elections. On other hand, the Congress has announced former MLC and educationist Madhu Madegowda, son of former MP G Madegowda, as its candidate. 

The BJP has fielded Y V Ravishankar, who had lost the previous election narrowly, with the party high command overlooking strong aspirants like former MLC G Madhusudhan and physician Chandrashekar. The BSP, which has considerable influence among dalits youths, has fielded Chanakeshva Murthy, who has started the spadework since a couple of months. 

All eyes will be on the polls as the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and dalit organisations have fielded Prasanna Gowda with the support of noted writer Devanoor Mahadeva and others.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Old Mysuru BJP jds HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp