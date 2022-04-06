STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt increases Dearness Allowance for its employees

The state government on Tuesday issued an order to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees from the existing 24.5 per cent to 27.25 per cent of basic salary.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday issued an order to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees from the existing 24.5 per cent to 27.25 per cent of basic salary. It will come into effect from January 1, 2022 and the government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 1,447 crore, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The increase is applicable to pensioners and family pensioners of aided educational institutions whose pension or family pension is paid out of the consolidated fund of the state. As per the notification, the DA hike is applicable to full-time government employees, employees working with zilla panchayats, work-charged employees on regular time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on the regular time scales of pay.

The order stated that it is applicable to retired employees of University Grants Commission (UGC), All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR) who were on regular scales of pay. Separate orders will be issued for employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay.

The increase in DA is payable in cash, and arrears will not be paid before the date of disbursement of salary for March 2022. The DA will be shown as a distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay for any purpose, the order stated.

Recently, a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 3 per cent increase in DA for central government employees. CS Shadakshari, president of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, said they had appealed to the chief minister to increase the DA and thanked him for the decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Dearness Allowance
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp