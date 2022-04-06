STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
May discuss possibility of Karnataka Cabinet expansion with party top brass: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said he has primarily come to Delhi to discuss about state projects with several Union Ministers.

Published: 06th April 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation about a rejig of his cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that he could meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said he has primarily come to Delhi to discuss about state projects with several Union ministers.

The chief minister said he may use the opportunity to discuss the possibility of a cabinet expansion with the top brass of the party.

"If a meeting takes place, there could be a discussion about the party and state politics. As of now, no appointment has been given," he said.

Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, also said that he was not aware if it would be a cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

However, the details would be known after a meeting with the top brass.

Pressure has been mounting on the chief minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent assembly elections in five states.

Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet to make way for new faces ahead of the assembly election next year.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

Shah, who recently visited the state, had given a target to Karnataka BJP leaders to ensure the party's victory in 150 seats out of the total of 224 in the 2023 assembly elections.

The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state.

