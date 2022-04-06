STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
River-linking: Karnataka scores with plea on allocation

Bommai meets Union Minister Shekhawat; To meet FM today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presents the Babu Jagjivan Ram awards at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has agreed to Karnataka’s appeal not to let neighbouring states go ahead with the interlinking of river projects until equitable share is allocated to the states concerned, including Karnataka. He will give instructions to the authorities, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, appears to have scored over neighbouring states, especially Tamil Nadu, with regard to water projects. Asked about his cabinet rejig, he maintained that the party bosses have not given him instructions.

“I have come here to push for the state’s projects, and am making use of this opportunity to try and meet party President J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, and discuss the party’s organisation and politics. Whether it’s going to be expansion or reshuffle will be decided when we sit down together,” he clarified.

Bommai claimed the Union cabinet will take a call on notifying Upper Bhadra Project as a national project, for which the state has sought funds for implementation. He will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, along with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol.

“We held a detailed discussion about Mekedatu and made our stand clear. We sought approval of the DPR as it is our right to implement the project by utilising our share of water, which will not affect Tamil Nadu,” Bommai explained. Approval was sought for the feasibility report on Mahadayi, and the Upper Krishna Project Phase-III was discussed to heighten Almatti dam, he said.

Bommai was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Govinda Karjol, Sunil Kumar and Murugesh Nirani, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwant Khuba, and LS members Pratap Simha and Shivakumar Udasi.

