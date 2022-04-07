Cabinet expansion after BJP executive meeting next week: Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet is likely to go for expansion after the Bhartiya Janata Party executive meeting which is happening on April 16 and 17 in Karnataka. However, the date for the new ministers' induction has not been decided.

CM Bommai, during his Delhi visit, said they have discussed various issues related to cabinet expansion.

BJP National President JP Nadda said that he will discuss this further when he is in Karnataka to attend the state executive meeting this month.

The CM, who is in Delhi, told reporters that the party leaders discussed various issues.

"The state Party executive meeting will have discussions on Karnataka's assembly election preparations next year. Nadda told us to prepare for the meeting as well," he said.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34. Bommai took oath as CM in July 2021.

Union Home minister Amit Shah who was in Karnataka recently had given a target to Karnataka BJP leaders to ensure the party's victory in 150 seats out of the total of 224 in the 2023 assembly elections.