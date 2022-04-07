STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet expansion after BJP executive meeting next week: Karnataka CM Bommai

BJP National President JP Nadda said that he will discuss this further when he is in Karnataka to attend the state executive meeting this month.

Published: 07th April 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet is likely to go for expansion after the Bhartiya Janata Party executive meeting which is happening on April 16 and 17 in Karnataka. However, the date for the new ministers' induction has not been decided.

CM Bommai, during his Delhi visit, said they have discussed various issues related to cabinet expansion.

BJP National President JP Nadda said that he will discuss this further when he is in Karnataka to attend the state executive meeting this month.

The CM, who is in Delhi, told reporters that the party leaders discussed various issues.

"The state Party executive meeting will have discussions on Karnataka's assembly election preparations next year. Nadda told us to prepare for the meeting as well," he said.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34. Bommai took oath as CM in July 2021.

Union Home minister Amit Shah who was in Karnataka recently had given a target to Karnataka BJP leaders to ensure the party's victory in 150 seats out of the total of 224 in the 2023 assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM CM Bommai BJP JP Nadda
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp