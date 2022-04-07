STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Check decibel levels at religious places: Karnataka top cop Praveen Sood

The state police chief has asked police heads of all districts to ensure religious institutions or any other places of worship strictly adhere to the directions of the Karnataka High Court.

Published: 07th April 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Sood

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state police chief has asked police heads of all districts to ensure religious institutions or any other places of worship strictly adhere to the directions of the Karnataka High Court.

In a memo issued to all police commissioners, IGPs and SPs on Tuesday, DG&IGP Praveen Sood referred to the writ petitions related to noise pollution filed before the HC and stated, “You are directed to adhere strictly to the decision of the Hon’ble High Court. You are directed to take action against religious institutions, pubs, night clubs and any other institution and functions, if found violating The Noise Pollutions (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 as per the Law.” 

Following directions from the top, the police in all districts have started checking the decibel levels of loudspeakers installed at religious places. The police, equipped with instruments provided by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, are checking the noise levels to find out if they are within permissible limits.

Notices have been served to several institutions for violations, sources said.In Bengaluru, several mosques are reportedly installing devices on their loudspeakers to ensure that the sound does not cross the permissible decibel level. Over the last few days, there has been a growing demand for a ban on loudspeakers at mosques.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High court Noise Pollution loudspeakers Praveen Sood
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp