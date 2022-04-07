Check decibel levels at religious places: Karnataka top cop Praveen Sood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state police chief has asked police heads of all districts to ensure religious institutions or any other places of worship strictly adhere to the directions of the Karnataka High Court.

In a memo issued to all police commissioners, IGPs and SPs on Tuesday, DG&IGP Praveen Sood referred to the writ petitions related to noise pollution filed before the HC and stated, “You are directed to adhere strictly to the decision of the Hon’ble High Court. You are directed to take action against religious institutions, pubs, night clubs and any other institution and functions, if found violating The Noise Pollutions (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 as per the Law.”

Following directions from the top, the police in all districts have started checking the decibel levels of loudspeakers installed at religious places. The police, equipped with instruments provided by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, are checking the noise levels to find out if they are within permissible limits.

Notices have been served to several institutions for violations, sources said.In Bengaluru, several mosques are reportedly installing devices on their loudspeakers to ensure that the sound does not cross the permissible decibel level. Over the last few days, there has been a growing demand for a ban on loudspeakers at mosques.