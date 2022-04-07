STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu outfits heckle Puttur BJP MLA for not interfering in moral policing arrest

Sources said a few leaders of a Hindutva outfit first approached him at the bus stop and took objection to the police arresting their members.  

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The BJP MLA of Puttur was at the receiving end of Hindutva outfit members for not coming to the rescue of those arrested in the moral policing incident that took place in Uppinangady of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. A video of the MLA getting mobbed and heckled has gone viral on social media. 

Barely a few hours after two of the accused were arrested on Tuesday, the outfit members mobbed Matandoor when he was waiting for a bus at Uppinangady on his way of Bengaluru. They shouted slogans against him and even heckled him. Sources said a few leaders of a Hindutva outfit first approached him at the bus stop and took objection to the police arresting their members.  

By 11.30 pm, when the MLA was about to board the bus, about 50 men gathered at the spot and mobbed him. They shouted slogans when the MLA told them that the incident took place in neighbouring Sullia Assembly constituency, and not in his constituency. After sometime, the protesters dispersed, following the MLA’s assurance that he will look into the issue.

