Home Minister Araga Jnanendra draws flak for linking murder to language

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra linked the murder of a 22-year-old youth here to language, but retracted his statement within a few hours. His statement drew strong criticism from the opposition parties, while a Congress delegation submitted a complaint against him accusing him of “trying to disturb communal harmony”.

Chandru, a resident of Cottonpet, was stabbed to death by a gang of three in JJ Nagar police station limits in the wee hours of Tuesday. Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, Jnanendra said, “I have gathered information regarding Chandru’s murder. He was asked to speak in Urdu, but he didn’t know. When he said he didn’t know any language other than Kannada, they killed him by stabbing him repeatedly,” Jnanendra said adding that Chandru, a dalit youth, was killed inhumanly.

Within a few hours, he retracted his statement and clarified that it was source-based information and was wrong. “I have just got the detailed report. I had said the murder was due to a language issue, but it is not correct. He had died because of stabbing following a bike collision incident,” Jnanendra said. BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi backed the home minister and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

The home minister’s statement was strongly criticised by the opposition parties. In Mysuru, KPCC president DK Shivakumar demanded that the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner register a case and arrest Jnandera for instigating communal tensions between two religions. Former CM and opposition leader Siddaramaiah said it was unfortunate that Jnanendra is the home minister of the state and he is unfit to continue in the post.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy also criticised the statement, alleging that it was aimed at disturbing communal harmony. “The ruling BJP is trying to play politics even in a murder case,” he said. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in New Delhi that he has no information regarding the incident. While a delegation of BJP leaders visited the house of the deceased and gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to his kin, a Congress delegation filed a complaint against Jnanendra and CT Ravi in Malleshwara police station, demanding their arrest.