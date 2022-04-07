STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JP Nadda to decide on Cabinet rejig after State BJP executive committee meeting: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai said once JP Nadda calls him to Delhi after the executive committee meeting, he would go there and decide the next course of action.

Published: 07th April 2022 08:36 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said BJP national president JP Nadda would attend the party State executive committee meeting at Hospet after which the issue of Cabinet rejig would be decided.

Hospet is the district headquarter town of the newly carved out Vijayanagara district.

"There was a detailed discussion on the Cabinet reshuffle with Nadda. He has said that he will gather more details when he comes for the executive committee meeting," Bommai told reporters after returning from New Delhi.

The executive committee meeting is scheduled to take place in Hospet on April 16 and 17.

The State Cabinet has 30 ministers, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

The general assembly elections are just a year away while there are four berths still vacant for which hectic lobbying is on.

Bommai said once Nadda calls him to Delhi after the executive committee meeting, he would go there and decide the next course of action.

"It is yet to be decided whether to take up the expansion or rejig. Once he decides, we will take it up," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai further said he had a detailed discussion on the party organisation, the upcoming State executive committee meeting and the prevailing political situation.

The Chief Minister termed his Delhi visit successful.

He said he went to the national capital to discuss issues related to Karnataka's development with the Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Environment and Forest Bhupender Yadav, Union Water Resource Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"I had a detailed discussion on various issues. I have got a positive response from there. I am hopeful that in the coming days Karnataka will get many approvals and licences," Bommai said.

