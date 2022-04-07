Shifting gears: Men in khakhi make smooth transition to khadi

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bureaucrats diving into active politics is not new in Karnataka. Former police commissioner, Additional Director General of Police and senior IPS officer Bhaskar Rao is the newest bureaucrat to don khadi.In May 2019, then SP and IPS officer (2011 batch) K Annamalai resigned from service. He is today BJP Tamil Nadu President. Rao and Annamalai are, however, no trend setters.

Several IAS and IPS officers of Karnataka cadre have dabbled in politics in the past too, albeit with little success. Former Bengaluru police commissioners P Kodandaramaiah, L Revannasiddaiah, HT Sangliana and Shankar Bidari entered the political landscape with a notion to “serve the country and society”, as Bidari told TNIE.

He had joined the BJP on the threshold of political change in India -- July 2013. “I have become neutral in the last four years because of electoral corruption,” added the former IPS officer. Sangliana joined the BJP “on invitation” and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bengaluru North in 2004. In 2008, he joined the Congress and lost.

Kodandaramaiah won the Lok Sabha polls in 1996 from Chitradurga on a JDS ticket, Revannasiddaiah contested against former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna in 2008, and lost. In 2013, he joined the Congress and in 2018, returned to the BJP.

On bureaucrats plunging into active politics, Director, Public Affairs Centre (PAC) and former IAS officer, Karnataka cadre, Gurucharan Gollerkeri said, “It is not a bad thing. The civil servant brings formal training and experience to her/ his new role. And politics in India needs infusion of new blood and higher standards of professionalism. After all, both civil service and politics have the same objective -- to serve the people, help advance development, and move towards a just and humane society,” he told TNIE.

“Unlike in the past, when the government was omnipresent, the role of civil service has diminished considerably, with liberalisation and privatisation. Politics has come to permeate almost every aspect of socio-economic development. This makes some civil servants consider politics as an alternative career. The success of civil servants -- think Kejriwal, Jaishankar, Hardeep Puri, RP Singh etc -- also provides hope and inspiration to aspiring civil servant-politicians. Many join with good intentions and hope to become agents of change,” said the former IAS officer.