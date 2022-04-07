STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take swift decision on affiliation to medical colleges: Karnataka HC

Published: 07th April 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of a rise in litigation due to delay in granting or refusing affiliation for enhancing intake of students in medical colleges, the Karnataka High Court said it is incumbent upon the state government to recommend to the authorities to grant or refuse affiliation, giving reasons in writing, within reasonable time.  

The court noted that applications seeking affiliation/recognition are made for a specific academic year, and the process of consideration should take place with clockwork precision, and final order granting or refusing affiliation should be issued well before commencement of that academic year.  

Passing the order while disposing of a petition filed by Shanti Dhama College of Physiotherapy, Justice P Krishna Bhat said it is also necessary for the government to remind the authorities, in view of the large number of litigations, that the authorities involved in the process should make a decision within a reasonable time. 
 

