Time for Karnataka to embrace AAP, says Bhaskar Rao

Published: 07th April 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:30 AM

B Bhaskar Rao with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office on Monday | pTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former police commissioner and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Bhaskar Rao exhorted the people of Karnataka to reject corruption and corrupt politicians and instead, opt for the Delhi model of governance of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind  Kejriwal. Rao was recently inducted into AAP after he was recently relieved from service. He had opted for voluntary retirement from a 32-year-old career last year.  

While addressing the media in the city on Wednesday, the former cop said Karnataka does not have any shortage of land, water or other resources. What it lacked was a corruption-free government.  He said he has seen corruption from close quarters.

“For each post, officers are forced to pay crore of rupees. Every post is auctioned. A police commissioner cannot appoint a DCP, ACP and inspector of his choice. Recently, contractors wrote to the Prime Minister that the ministers were demanding 40 per cent commission on public works,” he said.

Taking a dig at political leaders, Rao said one can see huge bungalows and high-end cars parked outside in RT Nagar, JP Nagar and Sadashivanagar. “Where have they got this wealth from? It is the tax payers’ money,” he added. 

TAGS
Karnataka AAP Bhaskar Rao Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
Comments

