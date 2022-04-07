STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unemployment: Congress to send marks cards to PM Modi

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said the initiative got the nod from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Bengaluru recently. 

Published: 07th April 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unique campaign, the Karnataka Youth Congress will collect copies of markscards of approximately 3.7 lakh youths and send them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For this, it is all set to launch an unemployment survey across the state. Karnataka will be the first state to start such a campaign by the Congress. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said the initiative got the nod from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Bengaluru recently. 

Explaining how they plan to go about it, Karnataka Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad said 58,000 booths across the state will soon have unit presidents who will coordinate data of unemployed youths. “We will select a digital youth member who will use a mobile application to identify and feed data of youths with no jobs. He or she will have to identify 30 to 40 unemployed youths, who are graduates and aged under 35 years,” he added. 

The party is aiming to reach at least 10,000 jobless youths in every district. The Congress will also organise district-level conventions for unemployed youths. “We will ask them to bring photocopies of their marks cards. The party will make all arrangements, including envelopes, to send these to the PM,” Nalapad said.

