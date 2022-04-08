STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress demands Bommai sack Araga Jnanendra for communalising murder case

The Congress leader said police must register a case against the minister, failing which, the Congress will file a complaint and also stage a protest demanding his dismissal.

Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upping the ante against Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for giving a “communal twist” to a road rage murder case in Bengaluru, the Opposition Congress has demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sack him from the ministry.

“The CM must sack the home minister for giving a statement to create communal disturbances in the state,” State Congress president D K Shivakumar told media persons in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was addressing a joint press conference with AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken.

On Wednesday, the home minister had stated that a youth was murdered for not speaking Urdu. However, within a few hours, he retracted his statement and clarified that it was based on preliminary information and was wrong. 

The Congress leader said police must register a case against the minister, failing which, the Congress will file a complaint and also stage a protest demanding his dismissal. The Congress condemns the murder of a youth in JJ Nagar in Bengaluru and they are not trying to protect anyone, he said and added that even before the investigation was conducted, the home minister stated that the youth was killed for not speaking Urdu. After the HM’s statement, BJP General Secretary C T Ravi met the youth’s family and issued a similar statement.

Youth Cong files plaint against Araga

Members of the Youth Congress stated a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru against Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, terming his statement as “false and malicious and intended to tarnish one community”. Later, Youth Congress members, led by its president Mohammed Haris Nalapad, went to the Cubbon Park police station and filed a complaint against the Home Minister. 

Araga Jnanendra murder case
