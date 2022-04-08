Decision on Karnataka Cabinet rejig after BJP meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A decision on the much-awaited cabinet expansion will be taken after April 17, following a BJP Executive Committee meeting on April 16 and 17.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in New Delhi for the last two days, told reporters there before leaving for Bengaluru that he had a brief discussion on the cabinet expansion with the party top brass and told them about political developments in the state.

“BJP national president J P Nadda said he will discuss all the issues in detail when he will be in Bengaluru for the Executive Committee meeting. Nadda will take a final decision after consulting party leaders and the BJP National General Secretary,” Bommai said.

Nadda also instructed the Karnataka unit to gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. “Right now, implementing the Budget programmes will be my priority. Work orders will be issued for the programmes on my return to Bengaluru,” he added.

Further, the chief minister said his Delhi visit this time was successful as he met Union ministers for Water Resources, Energy, Environment, Finance and Defence. “There were many issues related to their departments which we discussed, and I have received a positive response from them,’’ he said.

There are currently 30 ministers in the state cabinet, including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34. Bommai took oath as chief minister in July 2021. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Karnataka recently, had given a target to Karnataka BJP leaders to ensure the party’s victory in 150 seats out of the total of 224 in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Among ministerial aspirants are Honnali MLA and CM’s political secretary M P Renukacharya, ijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra and many more.

BJP sources said that many MLAs are demanding that non-performers be dropped. It is crucial for the government and the party to induct new faces, but it’s a delicate issue as if it backfires, it will have an impact on the 2023 Assembly polls, sources said.