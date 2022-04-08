Family of four killed in suspected AC gas leak in Vijayanagara District

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In a shocking incident of fire mishap, four from the same family died at their home in Mariyammanahalli village near Hosapete late Thursday night. Electric short-circuit and gas leak from the AC unit is said to be the reason for the tragedy.

The deceased are identified as Venkata Prashant (42), his wife Chandrakala (38), and children Advik (16) and Prerana (8).

A case has been registered in the Mariyammanahalli police station.

According to the police, family members in the house might have increased the cooling capacity of the AC given the high-temperature weather on Thursday. Carbon monoxide in the AC seemed to have leaked, and also at the time electric short-circuit happened in the house. All family members were charred to death on the spot.

"Some relatives have informed that Venkata Prashant had borrowed money towards his business and some family disputes were also prevailing in his village. From all angles, the investigation is in progress. Dog squad and senior officers visited the house. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary in Hosapate taluk hospital and later handed over to the family members", police added.