STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Family of four killed in suspected AC gas leak in Vijayanagara District

The deceased are identified as Venkata Prashant (42), his wife Chandrakala (38), and children Advik (16) and Prerana (8).

Published: 08th April 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representation only

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In a shocking incident of fire mishap, four from the same family died at their home in Mariyammanahalli village near Hosapete late Thursday night. Electric short-circuit and gas leak from the AC unit is said to be the reason for the tragedy.

The deceased are identified as Venkata Prashant (42), his wife Chandrakala (38), and children Advik (16) and Prerana (8).

A case has been registered in the Mariyammanahalli police station.

According to the police, family members in the house might have increased the cooling capacity of the AC given the high-temperature weather on Thursday. Carbon monoxide in the AC seemed to have leaked, and also at the time electric short-circuit happened in the house. All family members were charred to death on the spot.

"Some relatives have informed that Venkata Prashant had borrowed money towards his business and some family disputes were also prevailing in his village. From all angles, the investigation is in progress. Dog squad and senior officers visited the house. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary in Hosapate taluk hospital and later handed over to the family members", police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AC gas leak Family killed in AC gas leak Fire Mishap
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp