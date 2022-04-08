STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
History Sheeter tries to escape, comes under train in Karnataka

Blood

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old rowdy sheeter came under a moving train in an alleged bid to escape from the police. The incident was reported in Basavanapura in Ramanagara district, on Thursday evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Dileep, a resident of Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru. He was a rowdy sheeter in Madanayakanahalli police station in Bengaluru Rural district.

Police said they were checking vehicles in Basavanapura and stopped a car, from which a person hurriedly got down and tried to escape. In the hurry, he failed to notice a railway track next to the road and the train passing. He was knocked down by the train and was killed on the spot.

However, it is not yet known whether the police were on the lookout for Dileep or the latter tried to escape out of fear of getting arrested. It is said that Dileep was going to Mysuru with his associates and the Ramanagara Rural police are investigating into the matter.

