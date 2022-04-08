STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIM-Bangalore to train Karnataka health staff in admin skills

Minister says govt has formed committee for parity in pay scale with Union Government staff

Published: 08th April 2022

IIM-B, Bengaluru

IIM Bangalore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar has said that doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff of the Health Department will be trained in administrative skills by the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore.He was speaking at a World Health Day programme organised at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Minister said that doctors must also develop administrative skills to ensure better efficiency in delivery of health services and better management of hospitals. “Previous governments never focused on training doctors in administrative skills and our government will do it,” he added.

Dr Sudhakar also informed that they have formed a committee to ensure parity in pay scale of State Government employees with that of Union Government staff. “I will personally request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure this is done,” he said.  The Minister also promised to complete the filling of vacant posts.

Dr Sudhakar said that excessive use of processed and junk food was leading to cancer, obesity and other lifestyle diseases. People come to the doctor only after they start experiencing symptoms and damage has already set in, he said. 

“We need to change this behaviour and increase awareness on non-communicable and lifestyle diseases. With the help of technology, we can develop screenings and diagnosing systems which can predict diseases at an early stage and thereby help people to take preventive measures” he said.

He also informed that they are planning to celebrate World Health Day on a larger scale by bringing together all 44,000 ASHA workers of the state. “The Union Health Minister will also be invited for the event,” Dr Sudhakar said.

