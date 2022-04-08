IndiGo to operate flights from Hubballi to Mangaluru, Mysuru and Hyderabad

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: IndiGo will operate flights to three more destinations from Hubballi airport from the end of April and the first week of May. Hyderabad, Mangaluru and Mysuru are the cities that will become nearer to Hubballi by air.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed that IndiGo will operate flights to Mangaluru and Mysuru from Hubballi. There will be direct flights to Mangaluru four days a week beginning from May 1, and three days a week to Mysuru from May 3.

Thanking Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and IndiGo management for the new flights, he said in a tweet that it is good news for Hubballi-Dharwad flyers.

The number of flights and passengers had decreased at Hubballi airport over the last two years following the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the number of flights is gradually increasing from the new financial year and footfalls are also increasing at the airport.

IndiGo also announced the operation of a daily flight to Hyderabad from Hubballi from April 27. The flight will depart from Hubballi at 8 am and land in Hyderabad at 9.10 am. In return, it will depart from Hyderabad at 9.40 am and land in Hubballi at 11 am.

Flyers in Hubballi have also been demanding the resumption of flights to Ahmedabad, which was one of the most popular services from the city. Indigo was operating an Airbus on this route, but it was suspended during the pandemic.

Many people from the region often travel to Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat and Jaipur in Rajasthan for business purposes. Therefore, there is a huge demand for this route. Sources said IndiGo will operate flights once the ongoing expansion work is completed at Ahmedabad airport.