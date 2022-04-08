Rights activist moves Karnataka HC against hate speeches

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With increasing incidents of hate speeches by political leaders and Right-wing outfits, a petition has been filed before the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to central and state governments to implement the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court on tackling hate speeches to maintain communal harmony.

When the petition, filed by a human rights activist from Mandya district, came up before the court on Thursday, Justice SG Pandit told the petitioner’s counsel that the matter will be listed for hearing after the petitioner complies with the objections raised by the registry on how his personal rights are affected.

Referring to the judgement in the case of Tehseen Poonawalla vs the Union of India, petitioner Mohammed Khaleelulla, a resident of Nagamangala, stated that the apex court had held that it is the duty of the state to ensure that the law and order machinery functions efficiently in maintaining peace, and the authorities should see to it that vigilantism of any kind does not take place.

“However, the Karnataka government has done nothing about systematic forms of atomised and targeted violence against Muslims, fuelled by hate speeches,” he contended.

He also stated that no measures have been taken by the police to spread awareness that mob violence and lynching will invite serious consequences.He said that individuals and politicians are not deterred from making hate speeches against minorities, particularly Muslims. A representation was filed before the state government to take action against BJP leaders, including MLAs, MPs and a minister, right-wing activists as well as a pontiff, who have been mentioned as respondents in the petition, along with news reports. But no action has been taken, he alleged. He mentioned that the economic boycott of businesses belonging to the minority community is a violation of the constitutional guarantees of brotherhood, unity and integrity of a democratic nation.

Action Sought

Punish public officials for not acting against hate-mongers

Create awareness that hate speech and lynching will invite serious consequences

Strictly adhere to the preventive, remedial and punitive measures and take suo motu action against perpetrating individuals

Designate a court in each district to try cases of hate speech and lynching on a day-to-day basis and conclude trials within six months