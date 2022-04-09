STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Draft of tree list hits social media

“This is the draft doing the rounds. The draft was prepared for internal discussion among forest officials, and we don’t know who has leaked it.” 

Published: 09th April 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not all news circulated on social media is correct, said a senior forest official, citing a list of 10 local tree species being added to the list of those exempted from the category where permission for felling and transportation is needed.

A list of 10 trees was doing the rounds all Friday, including Neem, Babool, Mahogany, Hulgal, Atti, Ala, Arali, Bore, Shivani, Dowga Bamboo and Medril Bamboo, and stating that these can now be axed. A senior forest official clarified to TNIE, “This is the draft doing the rounds. The draft was prepared for internal discussion among forest officials, and we don’t know who has leaked it.” 

