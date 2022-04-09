Karnataka to pass ordinance on anti-conversion Bill: Kota Srinivas

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP government will pass an ordinance to bring the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, (anti-conversion bill). Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Friday that the government got the cow slaughter bill passed in the Upper House, but not the anti-conversion bill.

The government will see to it that the bill is passed with a majority in the Legislative Council in the future, he said. Lashing out at Congress, he said the opposition party is going against the high court verdict on the hijab issue. Ahead of Assembly polls, party workers should take development programmes to the doorsteps of the people and strengthen the party’s ideology, he added.