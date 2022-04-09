STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru: BMW jumps divider, crashes into woman on scooty injuring her critically

The BMW jumped the divider, hit a pedestrian waiting to cross the road, crashed into a woman on scooty and then a bike and a car. 

Published: 09th April 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of the CCTV footage of the accident.

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 47-year-old woman suffered serious injuries on Saturday after a BMW jumped the divider ran berserk and crashed into a woman riding a scooty, another car and a bike in Mangaluru.

The incident occurred at around 12.40 pm at Ballalbagh circle in the city.

According to sources, the car jumped the divider, hit a pedestrian woman waiting to cross the road and crashed into a woman on scooty. The BMW thereupon hit another car and a bike that was heading towards Lalbagh before it came to a halt.

Meanwhile, the woman on scooty, identified as Preethi Manoj, dragged by the car suffered critical injuries. She was stuck between two cars. The passersby rushed to her rescue. They immediately shifted her to the hospital.  

The enraged commuters roughed up the car driver Shravan Kumar, aged 30 from Mannagudda. The police took him into custody. Shravan is an interior decorator. The police said that he was not drunk. 

"The injured persons have been identified as Preethi Manoj, the two-wheeler rider and Amay Jayadevan (7), who was in the car which was hit by the BMW. The injured persons have been admitted to AJ hospital,” said Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar to the media. The accident blocked traffic movement for almost 45 minutes.

Preethi Manoj is undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral.

Mangaluru West Traffic police have registered a case under sections 279(Rash driving) and 338(causing grievous hurt to any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

BMW Rash driving multiple accident
