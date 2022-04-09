STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panchamsali seer sets April 14 deadline for quota

He said the government has only given them assurances and failed to stand by its word. “Though we lost hopes in the government, we are giving yet another deadline, that is April 14.

Published: 09th April 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeta seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami has issued yet another deadline of April 14 to the state government to fulfil various demands of the community, including providing 2A category reservation for the sub-sect.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, the Swamiji said, “We have been agitating for the past one-and-a-half years demanding the 2A category in OBC for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali and other neglected communities, but nothing has fructified yet.”

He said the government has only given them assurances and failed to stand by its word. “Though we lost hopes in the government, we are giving yet another deadline, that is April 14. If the government fails to fulfil the demands in the next two weeks, we will stage a protest to take the matter to the logical end,” he warned.

Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami had spearheaded the 450-km padayatra wherein thousands of people from the community accompanied him from Kudalasangama to Bengaluru demanding 2A reservation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamsali reservation
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp