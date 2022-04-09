Panchamsali seer sets April 14 deadline for quota

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeta seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami has issued yet another deadline of April 14 to the state government to fulfil various demands of the community, including providing 2A category reservation for the sub-sect.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, the Swamiji said, “We have been agitating for the past one-and-a-half years demanding the 2A category in OBC for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali and other neglected communities, but nothing has fructified yet.”

He said the government has only given them assurances and failed to stand by its word. “Though we lost hopes in the government, we are giving yet another deadline, that is April 14. If the government fails to fulfil the demands in the next two weeks, we will stage a protest to take the matter to the logical end,” he warned.

Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami had spearheaded the 450-km padayatra wherein thousands of people from the community accompanied him from Kudalasangama to Bengaluru demanding 2A reservation.