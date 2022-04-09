Putting down Karnataka to attract investors not in good taste: Bommai slams TN, Telangana

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan hit out at neighbouring Telangana and Tamil Nadu for trying to attract investments by talking about alleged lack of infrastructure and communal tension in Karnataka.

The government is likely to interact with IT-BT industry representatives ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit to allay concerns, if any. After Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan has been wooing IT industries in the state, citing communal issues and poor roads in Bengaluru.

Bommai said there is no comparison between Karnataka and these states, as it is getting investors from around the world. He pointed out that in the last three quarters, the state has attracted the maximum foreign direct investment in the country. “Putting other states down to attract investors sets a bad precedent. It is not in good taste,” he said.

Will talk to Pai on B’luru roads: Bommai

“Let them develop their state on their own strength. Karnataka is getting investors on its strength and talented resources. No one can stop Karnataka’s progress, and it will continue,” he added. Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar- Shaw recently expressed concern over communal issues impacting investments in the state. Bommai said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have become desperate as companies do not prefer to go to those states. There is no comparison between Karnataka and these states, as they have just started focusing on IT. “Whatever good we have, that needs to be highlighted to woo investors and companies.

They are taking shortcuts like these and this is their weakness. We never called investors or companies who went to other states. This is our strength.” Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai too had complained about bad roads in Bengaluru. Clarifying, Bommai said that the condition of roads in Bengaluru is improving. “In the next one month, roads will improve further. I will talk to Pai personally. There is no need to panic. All data related to road development is in the public domain.

We have released funds under Nagarothana schemes and the BBMP budget has been presented. In the coming days, roads will be developed in a big way” he added. Ashwath Narayan said whatever is happening now in the state is not against any religion and the government is only going by court orders. “Our State is known for tolerance and its investor-friendly policies. Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city which respects other cultures. Investors moving towards Tamil Nadu or Telangana is not even 5 per cent of what we are getting and they are desperate. That is why they are making such statements,” he added.