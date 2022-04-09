STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Putting down Karnataka to attract investors not in good taste: Bommai slams TN, Telangana

The government is likely to interact with IT-BT industry representatives ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit to allay concerns, if any.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan hit out at neighbouring Telangana and Tamil Nadu for trying to attract investments by talking about alleged lack of infrastructure and communal tension in Karnataka.

The government is likely to interact with IT-BT industry representatives ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit to allay concerns, if any. After Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan has been wooing IT industries in the state, citing communal issues and poor roads in Bengaluru.

Bommai said there is no comparison between Karnataka and these states, as it is getting investors from around the world. He pointed out that in the last three quarters, the state has attracted the maximum foreign direct investment in the country. “Putting other states down to attract investors sets a bad precedent. It is not in good taste,” he said.

Will talk to Pai on B’luru roads: Bommai

“Let them develop their state on their own strength. Karnataka is getting investors on its strength and talented resources. No one can stop Karnataka’s progress, and it will continue,” he added. Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar- Shaw recently expressed concern over communal issues impacting investments in the state. Bommai said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have become desperate as companies do not prefer to go to those states. There is no comparison between Karnataka and these states, as they have just started focusing on IT. “Whatever good we have, that needs to be highlighted to woo investors and companies.

They are taking shortcuts like these and this is their weakness. We never called investors or companies who went to other states. This is our strength.” Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai too had complained about bad roads in Bengaluru. Clarifying, Bommai said that the condition of roads in Bengaluru is improving. “In the next one month, roads will improve further. I will talk to Pai personally. There is no need to panic. All data related to road development is in the public domain.

We have released funds under Nagarothana schemes and the BBMP budget has been presented. In the coming days, roads will be developed in a big way” he added. Ashwath Narayan said whatever is happening now in the state is not against any religion and the government is only going by court orders. “Our State is known for tolerance and its investor-friendly policies. Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city which respects other cultures. Investors moving towards Tamil Nadu or Telangana is not even 5 per cent of what we are getting and they are desperate. That is why they are making such statements,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai Telangana Tamil Nadu communal tension
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp