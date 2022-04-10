2023 Karnataka polls in mind, Congress appoints office-bearers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly after a decade, the Congress on Saturday appointed 149 new office-bearers to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The party has come up with this omnibus list of office-bearers with an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections in the state which is just about a year away. Caste and regional representation along with a combination of old and new generation leaders has been taken care of in these appointments, sources said. “The list accommodates ‘all groups’... and therefore is expected to keep ‘all groups’ happy,” said a party insider.

AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, released the list of office- bearers consisting of names of 40 vicepresidents and 109 general secretaries. There were murmurs in the Congress corridors as to why the list was so large. There is much speculation that the ‘standoff ’ between different groups — DK Shivakumar group, Siddaramaiah and the third group consisting of KH Muniyappa, H K Patil, B K Hariprasad, and Dr G Parameshwara — resulted in the long list considering that each one had sent a list of office-bearers to the party top brass.

The central leadership dilly-dallied on this list for at least six months, sources said. It may be recalled that KPCC president DK Shivakumar had said that the list would be ready by Ayudha Puja of last year. But thanks to the ‘stand-off ’ between the groups, the central leadership had no option but to accommodate virtually everyone and also this resulted in the list getting delayed. Senior Congress leaders told TNSE that the list has never been this large. “It is just an indication of the stand-off between the different factions,” said a leader.

The last time that office-bearers were appointed was a decade ago when Dr G Parameshwara was the KPCC chief. This list has been prepared with an aim to prepare the Congress to face the 2023 polls. The complaint was that many positions in the Congress were vacant considering many of the office-bearers last appointed had died or a few retired.