All Karnataka villages to get tapped drinking water by year-end

On Friday, Housing Minister V Sommanna had held a press meet to give details on his department’s achievement.

BENGALURU: The state government is committed to completing Mane Manege Gange (drinking water through taps) scheme by the end of this year, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Saturday. “All 97 lakh houses will get water supply under the scheme. Work is going on at 50,000 villages of which 3,000 villages have already achieved 100 per cent tapped drinking water, he told reporters.

Eshwarappa said the initiative started in 2020 with the Union government releasing Rs 3,325 crore and the state Rs 2,323 crore. “The state government has established labs to test the water quality at 46 taluks in 31 districts. As many as 18,600 drinking water units have been established. Earlier, 25 per cent of houses in rural areas had water supply at their doorsteps which has now increased to 46 per cent,” he added.

Eshwarappa also claimed that they are doing better in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Scheme, Jayadhaare programme and even cleanliness in rural areas. On Friday, Housing Minister V Sommanna had held a press meet to give details on his department’s achievement. Sources from the BJP said the ministers were directed to give publicity on the achievements of their departments as communal issues in Karnataka are sending the wrong messages to voters. They were told to focus on their work rather than on communal issues.

