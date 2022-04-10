BJP brass advises Bommai to focus on development amid communal rows in Karnataka 

Rajesh K Thakur and Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI, BENGALURU: The BJP central leadership, perhaps not too happy with the recent spate of controversies consuming Karnataka, is learnt to have advised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to make a wider outreach to the people of the state on development work started by the State and Central governments.

Over the past few months, a string of communally sensitive issues have been raised -- the hijab row, ban on halal meat, boycott of Muslim vendors and ban on loudspeakers for azaan — with Bommai remaining mostly silent on the controversies.

Bommai, who was recently in the national capital, met BJP President JP Nadda and Union ministers and senior leaders Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, but reportedly did not get an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Yet, former CM Jagadish Shettar managed to meet Shah on Thursday evening — just a few hours after Bommai left Delhi.

Shettar’s meeting with Shah sparked speculation whether Karnataka will go to polls under the leadership of Bommai or someone else. However, Shettar described his meeting with Shah as “just a courtesy call”.

Sources in the BJP said: “Dekhate jaiye aage aage hota hai kya (Just wait and see what happens next).”

On Saturday, party sources said Bommai was told to tamp down on controversies and make all-out efforts to focus on the budget promises.

A reliable source in the BJP said that Shah had, during his recent visit to Karnataka, reportedly pulled up Bommai and advised him to concentrate on implementation of the budget.

“Shah knows that the people of Karnataka cannot be impressed by emotional issues alone, as they are development- oriented, and only such issues strike a chord,” the source said.

Compounding the situation are neighbouring states Telangana and Tamil Nadu inviting startups to move out, given the physical infrastructure and social atmosphere.

Post Shah’s visit and Bommai’s New Delhi trip, the high command has not yet given clearance for either cabinet expansion or reshuffle, leading to murmurs of a leadership change.

Nine of ten BJP leaders in Karnataka, whom TNSE spoke to, said there would not be a change in leadership but said anything may happen.

“No doubt, he has presented a good and balanced budget and if all that he has promised gets implemented ahead of state elections in 10-11 months, the party would be in a stronger position,” a senior leader stated.

A highly-placed source said the party doesn’t want to go to polls in Karnataka, or any other state, riding only controversial issues that could ultimately mar its winning prospects.

With Karnataka known for not voting back a party to power, the BJP central leadership wants to break the jinx, just as it managed to do in Uttar Pradesh.

“This could be possible only if we fight the assembly elections on development issues rather than on controversial ones,” remarked a senior leader, preferring anonymity.

A source who denied that there would be a change in leadership in Karnataka, said finding an alternative to Bommai now will give political fodder to the opposition, especially the Congress.

It is believed that any overhaul will happen only after the scheduled visit of JP Nadda and others on April 16 and 17, for the state executive committee meeting in Karnataka.

Bommai’s position and the government’s stability in the run-up to the 2023 polls are likely to be discussed at the meeting.