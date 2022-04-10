STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call for social boycott of kin over interfaith marriage of girl puts BJP leader in soup

It is widely objected that being in a government position, how can he demand a social boycott, which is a social evil, and how can he use the official letter held for the purpose.

HUBBALLI: A call given by BJP leader and Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority chairman Nagesh Kalburgi to socially boycott the family of a girl, who eloped with a Muslim boy and got married recently, has landed him in a soup.

The girl is from the Sahasrarjuna Somavansha Kshatriya community. Though the community people and some Hindu outfits tried to project the marriage as a case of ‘Love Jihad’, the girl released a video, in which she confessed that the marriage was held with her consent. Kalburgi, who is a prominent SSK leader, had written to the SSK Samaj Pancha Trust Committee, the supreme body of the community, in the official letter head of the authority chairman seeking a social boycott.

He also suggested five measures and requested the committee to discuss them to prevent Love Jihad incidents in the samaj. However, the move of the BJP leader has led to widespread criticism. It is widely objected that being in a government position, how can he demand a social boycott, which is a social evil, and how can he use the official letter held for the purpose. Opposition leaders have sought action against Kalburgi.

