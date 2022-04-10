STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Family members should not face trial without reason: Karnataka HC

In a squabble between husband and wife, members of the husband’s family are hauled into criminal proceedings without reason, the court said.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court observed that family members who are not alleged to have overtly acted against the complainant/victim in a dowry harassment case, should not face trial or criminal proceedings.

Such cases should be nipped in the bud by quashing proceedings, without letting them degenerate into harassment, the court added. Justice M Nagaprasanna made this observation while allowing a petition filed by Varalakshmi and three others from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, against criminal proceedings initiated before the trial court in Hosapete, based on a complaint filed by B Shruthi, wife of Prashanth, against her mother-in-law, father-in-law and sisters-in-law, in Mariyammanahalli Police Station in Ballari district. The petitioners questioned the case registered against them for offences punishable under provisions of the IPC, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

After conducting investigations, police filed a chargesheet against all the petitioners, who knocked on the doors of the high court. The counsel for the petitioners argued that they are in no way connected to the life of either the complainant’s husband, who is accused no. 1, or the complainant, and have no knowledge of any torture meted out by the husband. The complainant and husband stayed separately from the family members.

Counsel of the complainant refuted the submissions and contended that the petitioners are equally responsible for the acts of the husband as they instigated him. On hearing the arguments, the court said the complaint, investigation and summary of investigation as found in the final report/ chargesheet don’t make out any offence against the petitioners. The petitioners do not even reside with the couple. In a squabble between husband and wife, members of the husband’s family are hauled into criminal proceedings without reason, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp