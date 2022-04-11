Control rogue elements or quit: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Opposition Congress on Sunday slammed the members of a right-wing group that vandalised the shop of a Muslim trader in Dharwad and demanded that the authorities immediately arrest them. If Basavaraj Bommai is still the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he should get the members of Sri Rama Sene arrested and sent to jail for vandalising the shops of Muslim traders in Dharwad, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said. “If Bommai is incapable of doing this, it is better to resign for the benefit of Karnataka,” the former CM tweeted.

Siddaramaiah said the attack by Sri Rama Sene members is not just on Muslim traders, but an attack on farmers growing watermelon. “Karnataka is known for peace and harmony and they take pride in it. Attack on Muslims by wings of Sangh Parivar and BJP has embarrassed Kannadigas in front of the whole world,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad accused BJP of attacking minorities. “Kittur Channamma, Sangolli Rayanna, Belavadi Mallamma have fought for freedom. But, now incidents of insulting the personalities who founded this country are happening.

The freedom movement was not limited for any one cast, language or region. Freedom was earned by the sacrifice of lakhs of people. Bahadur Zafar Shah is the first to take leadership in the freedom movement. Later, Queen of Jhansi fought in the year 1857 setting aside the religion, cast, language and region,’ Hariprasad added.