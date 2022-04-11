STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Criminal Investigation Department to probe JJ Nagar murder

Chandru was stabbed to death by a gang of three people in Haleguddadahalli in JJ Nagar police limits on April 5. 

Published: 11th April 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The state government has ha­nd­­ed over the investigation into the murder of Chandru, a 22-ye­ar-old youth who was sta­bbed to death in JJ Nagar, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct an “impartial probe from all angles”.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he discussed handing over the probe to the CID with DG&IGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. “The truth must come out and there should be an impartial probe from a third party,” he added. Chandru was stabbed to death by a gang of three people in Haleguddadahalli in JJ Nagar police limits on April 5. 

The case had kicked up a storm after Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that Chandru was murdered as the accused asked him to speak in Urdu and he did not know the language. But the minister retracted the statement within a few hours and said the murder took place after Chandru’s vehicle grazed the vehicle of the accused. 

Comments

