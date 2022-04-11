STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Four detained for vandalising Muslim vendor’s cart in Karnataka

The vendor, Nabhisab Killedar, filed a complaint with the Dharwad Rural police, who checked the video footage to trace the culprits.

Published: 11th April 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

A police van outside the Hanuman temple in Nuggikeri, Dharwad | Express

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD:  The Dharwad police on Sunday detained four people for allegedly vandalising a fruit cart belonging to a Muslim trader on the premises of Hanuman temple in Nuggikeri of Dharwad district on Saturday.

The vendor, Nabhisab Killedar, filed a complaint with the Dharwad Rural police, who checked the video footage to trace the culprits. The accused -- Mylarappa Guddappanavar, 27, Mahaling Aigali, 26, Chidananad Kalal, 25, and Kumar Kattimani, 26, all residents from Dharwad -- were picked up by the police late on Sunday night.

“The FIR has been filed against 10 people. After going through the video footage available on the internet about the incident, we had summoned a few people. We detained four people for questioning,” a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi that it is the responsibility of everyone to maintain communal harmony. “We all should live together in India. The organisations should oppose in a democratic way. It is not right to take law into their hands,” he added, referring to the fruit cart incident.

“The opposition parties are making baseless allegations that the government and CM Basavaraj Bommai are supporting a campaign to ban the Muslim community. It is the duty of the government to take action against fundamentalists and those involved in terrorist activities.

The government will not protect anyone who is involved in such activities,” he added. Writer Rajendra Chenni said, “This is a threat to the secular and plural culture which is the very soul of North Karnataka.” Another writer and progressive thinker Shankar Halagati said the police should look into the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandalism Dharwad Nuggikeri
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp