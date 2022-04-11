STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global Investors Meet 2022: Karnataka Government to conduct roadshows in Chennai, Hyderabad

This edition of the GIM will be under the theme 'Build for the World' to reflect the state’s position as a global manufacturing hub.

Published: 11th April 2022

Murugesh Nirani, Industries Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the neighbouring states are trying to woo investors from Karnataka and the Opposition parties are expressing concern over communal issues impacting investment flow, Karnataka Industries Department is preparing to conduct roadshows in Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities ahead of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) in November.

“Preparations for GIM are going on in full swing. Our department and senior officials in coordination with the Centre and Indian embassies in major foreign countries are working diligently and leaving no stone unturned,” said Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. This edition of the GIM will be under the theme “Build for the World” to reflect the state’s position as a global manufacturing hub.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently launched ‘Invest Karnataka’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the GIM on November 2. “We have prepared a roadmap explaining the investment opportunities available in the state in all the sectors. We have joined hands with several foreign countries and private entities to conduct this mega business summit.

Some have already committed themselves as partner countries and we are expecting more countries to partner us,” he said. The minister said they will conduct national and international roadshows ahead of the GIM. Roadshows will be conducted in Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities, he added. 

Congress leaders have expressed concerns about hijab row, the campaign against halal meat, banning Muslim traders near temple premises and attacks on Muslim traders in the state will have an impact on the state’s ability to attract investment. The government, however, has maintained that such issues will not have any impact on investments.

