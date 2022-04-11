Hindu forums must not cross line: Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As pro-Hindu organisations are stepping up a vitriolic campaign against minorities, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Sunday warned that the government will take stern action if pro-Hindu outfits cross their limits.

At Budihal village, he said, “This country belongs to all. Those who stayed with India during the Independence are all Indian citizens. The government will not give scope to such activities. The ‘hijab’ row was created all of a sudden by six girls of Udupi. The issue is going in different directions. The government will surely take action against these activities that are not acceptable to citizens.”

On not allowing Muslims to trade on temple premises, he said, “The government never spoke about banning Muslims to trade on temple premises. It is wrong to ban them from trading in public areas as everyone has rights under the Constitution.”

On handing over the murder probe of a youth, Chandru, in Bengaluru to the CID, he said, “What is wrong if CID takes up the probe. The home minister has already confessed that he spoke to the media without getting complete information.”