No one will be allowed to take law into their hands, says Bommai

"But no one should take law into their hands. The government will not tolerate violence. " He said a clear message had been sent across to everyone through the High Court verdict on the hijab issue.

Published: 11th April 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: The government will not tolerate violence and no one will be allowed to take law into their hands in the name of issues connected with religion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Addressing reporters at Udupi, 56 km from here, he said the government is not against anyone propagating his or her ideology.

"But no one should take law into their hands. The government will not tolerate violence. " He said a clear message had been sent across to everyone through the High Court verdict on the hijab issue.

The order of the court will be followed, he said. The Chief Minister alleged that several murder cases in which Hindus were victims had been withdrawn during the previous Congress rule under Siddaramaiah.

He was reacting to the statement of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah that the Chief Minister had lost his power to speak.

The government gives priority to maintain law and order and all are equal before the law, Bommai said.

To a question on Hindu outfits forming a task force here to curb love jihad, Bommai said those who want to protect themselves can do what they want under the existing laws.

The present government has not changed any law, he said. Bommai said his government wants to speak through actions and not through words.

"We need not learn anything from the opposition parties. We know what decision and action should be taken in a given situation," he said.

State Minister for Social Welfare Development and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary was also present.

