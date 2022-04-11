STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor have no religion, don’t target us: Fruit cart vendor targeted by right-wing activists  

Nabisab Killedar, 68, whose fruit cart was vandalised by right-wing activists in Hanuman temple in Nuggikeri of Dharwad, now stares at a bleak future. 

Published: 11th April 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 04:32 PM

Nabisab Killedar (left), house in Dharwad.

By Amit S Upadhye and Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD:  A tiny room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar of Dharwad houses eight members. Until yesterday, their daily bread was earned mainly by selling fruits by the eldest member of the family. Nabisab Killedar, 68, whose fruit cart was vandalised by right-wing activists in Hanuman temple in Nuggikeri of Dharwad, now stares at a bleak future. 

“The donations that are pouring in may help me, but I want freedom to do business anywhere I wish. I pray to Hanuman that those who vandalised my cart are spared. But I request all not to target the poor. The poor have no religion,” he said. Nabisab’s grandson Arbaz, who also owned a fruit cart at Nuggikeri Hanuman temple in Dharwad, is trying to look for a new locality to set up his cart or change his profession altogether. “We have to shift to other labour work as we have nothing to do to lead the life until we set up the fruit shop at another place. We are worried about our daily bread,” he said.

Arbaz (left), Nabisab Killedar’s grandson, at their residence in Dharwad.

Arbaz said he had quit his studies a few years ago following the financial condition of his family. He, however, is keen on educating his brother and sisters who are still in school. 

“We were totally dependent on the fruit shop... but now we have lost it. People are coming forward to help us... but how long we have to wait for help. I request the organisations not to harm the poor who believe in equality. If at all one needs to show their strength let them target the business tycoons... not street vendors,” he hundred. Another family member said that during free hours the family members work as security guards. “Now all of a sudden the business has been shut,” he rued.

Drakshayini Kamble, a neighbour, said, “We know the family of Nabisab. They are good people. The recent incident has harmed the sentiments of both the communities here.” Several individuals, politicians and organisations have come forward to help Nabisab after the vandalism incident on Saturday. Former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy donated Rs 10,000. 

