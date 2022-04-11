Reddy's return is in High Command's hands: CM Bommai

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In a new political development in the state, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy expressed his interest in active politics and helping the government in bringing back the saffron party to the power in the upcoming assembly elections. "I will work with the party to achieve 150 seat target," he said.

Taking part in Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanotsavam event at Harapanahalli in Vijayanagara district on Sunday, Reddy shared the stage with the Chief Minister Bommai and spoke on the occasion. He also said that he will work under the leadership of CM Bommai.

Reddy was arrested in illegal mining cases after which the BJP top leaders in New Delhi said that the party has no connections with Reddy. After getting bail, he was away from active politics and recently he has been trying to return to active politics.

When asked to CM Bommai about Janardhana Reddy's statement, he said that the party’s top leaders will be taking decisions on it and refused to comment further on it.

Earlier, speaking during the event, Bommai said that people have seen the bad governance of Congress. "All the 'Bhagya' schemes of Congress government were confined to the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha and none of them reached the people," he said.

"People rejected Congress despite the slew of 'Bhagya' schemes they announced. In the five years of its tenure the Congress government failed to deliver on its promises. Corruption and pilferage even in purchase of articles for students' hostels of the backward communities in the Social Welfare department exposed the hypocrisy of Congress which makes tall claims on ethics. They committed the sin of snatching the rights of the innocent Dalit students," Bommai said.

Further he assured of giving Rs 3,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Development Board to initiate developmental activities in the region. Already instructed officials to make active plans for Kalyana Karnataka region development, he added.

