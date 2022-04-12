STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused didn’t intend to kill Chandru: Congress' Zameer Ahmed Khan

When he stabbed Chandru’s thigh, a nerve got cut and the bleeding did not stop, so he died,” he stated at a gathering in his constituency.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over the Chandru murder case to the CID, Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday stoked a controversy by stating that the accused did not intend to murder the victim.

“The accused (Shahid Pasha) did not intend to kill Chandru, but what he did was wrong and he should be punished. When he stabbed Chandru’s thigh, a nerve got cut and the bleeding did not stop, so he died,” he stated at a gathering in his constituency.

He claimed to have taken all measures to help the family, from getting the postmortem done at Victoria Hospital to the last rites. He alleged that BJP leaders raked up the issue for political gain.

Pro-Hindu outfits attacked Zameer for his controversial statement that the accused had no intention of killing the victim. Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik, who visited the victim’s family and offered support, said,

“The CID will probe it and I hope the truth will come out.” He accused Zameer of hushing up two such murder cases in his constituency. The BJP had claimed that Chandru was killed for not speaking in Urdu while Bengaluru City Police commissioner Kamal Pant had stated that it was a road rage incident.

