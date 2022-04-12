STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Action taken during communal issues testimony to good governance: CM Bommai

CM said that he was launching the campaign in Udupi as 'Save The Soil' campaign aims at protecting the fertility of the soil, the earth, its biomass.

Published: 12th April 2022 10:30 AM

CM Basavaraj Bommai flagging off the Save the Soil campaign in Udupi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that former chief ministers Siddaramaiah's and H D Kumaraswamy's repeated jibes at him stating that he is a dumb chief minister is nothing but the untamed tongue manifesting in this way. ''Proper use of language will only bring value to their talk, so the former CMs have some issues, but our government is governing the state by taking all timely decisions and executing the right action'' CM said.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the Save the Soil Movement launched by Jaggi Vasudev internationally, CM said that he was launching the campaign in Udupi as 'Save The Soil' campaign aims at protecting the fertility of the soil, the earth, its biomass.

When reporters sought his reactions on the comments by leaders of opposition parties at him, CM said the actions taken by the state government when the communal issues cropped up in Shivamogga, Dharwad and Kolar, show that state is governed well. ''Unlike the appeasement politics done by the opposition parties, we are governing the state by taking right decisions'' CM said. ''We will never opt for appeasement politics'' CM said.

Regarding the state health minister Dr Sudhakar's idea of reintroducing precautionary measures by imposing surveillance and mandatory quarantine for 7-10 days for passengers arriving from eight high-risk countries, CM said that the first, second and the third waves of the pandemic had taught us the importance of taking precautionary measures in advance. ''So if the precautionary measures are followed, it will be a method to face the risk of virus spread in future'' CM said.

